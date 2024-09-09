EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 4.4%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.41. 719,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,771,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SATS

EchoStar Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 238.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 762,462 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $36,892,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,679,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.