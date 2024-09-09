eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.90.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

