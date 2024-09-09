Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.3 %

EBMT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

