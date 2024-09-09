dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $194.97 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $194.97 million and $13.77 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,905,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,426,917 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that has significantly contributed to the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem by offering advanced trading options such as perpetual contract trading and margin trading. Founded by Antonio Juliano in 2017, dYdX leverages StarkEx for scalability and efficiency, facilitating leveraged trading with reduced gas fees on a non-custodial platform. The transition to the dYdX Chain, a Cosmos SDK-based proof-of-stake blockchain, marks a pivotal evolution in the utility of the DYDX token. This migration expands its role from primarily serving as a governance token on Ethereum to a multi-faceted Layer 1 token on the dYdX Chain, encompassing staking, network security, and governance functionalities. The community-driven move to adopt DYDX as the Layer 1 token signifies a step towards more scalable, secure, and user-governed financial services in the crypto space.”

