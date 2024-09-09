Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DY opened at $170.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $196.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

