Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Community Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 33,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.