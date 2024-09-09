Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRUNF stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.