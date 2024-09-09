Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $100.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

