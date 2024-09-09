Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

