Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

