Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $73.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,660.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 66.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

