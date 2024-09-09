Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.