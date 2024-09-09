Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Cut by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

