Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.47

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 35936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.