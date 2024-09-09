DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

