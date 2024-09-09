DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $21,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

