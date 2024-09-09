DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $247.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.43.

Shares of DKS opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

