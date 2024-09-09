Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $105.84. Approximately 8,745,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,375,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 478.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

