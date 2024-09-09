Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.13

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 84956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -82.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.