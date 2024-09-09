Degen (DEGEN) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Degen has a total market cap of $37.56 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00298785 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $6,101,518.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

