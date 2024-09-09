DeepOnion Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $14.07 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006951 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

