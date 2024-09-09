DDFG Inc Purchases Shares of 736 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $345.63 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $347.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

