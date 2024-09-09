DDFG Inc Has $5.61 Million Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 122,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.00 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

