DDFG Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 6.0% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DDFG Inc owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

