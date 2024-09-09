Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 2.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $327,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.15. 13,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,411. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

