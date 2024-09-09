Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of WESCO International worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.5 %

WCC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.08. 13,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,987. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

