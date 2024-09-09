Davis Selected Advisers Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,540 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 225.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $18,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 189,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock remained flat at $4.86 during trading hours on Monday. 69,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.