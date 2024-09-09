Davis Selected Advisers Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after buying an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPG traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.22. 67,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

