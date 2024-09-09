Davis Selected Advisers Decreases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.51% of The Cigna Group worth $478,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,940. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

