David R. King Sells 3,504 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,538,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,556. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -158.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

View Our Latest Report on FLYW

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.