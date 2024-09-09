David A. Spraley Purchases 1,850 Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director David A. Spraley acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$15,595.50.
KPT remained flat at C$8.40 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.45. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.50 million. Research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7899628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
