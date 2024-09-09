David A. Spraley Purchases 1,850 Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director David A. Spraley acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$15,595.50.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KPT remained flat at C$8.40 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.45. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.50 million. Research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7899628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

