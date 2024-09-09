Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 1.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $16,618,978.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,290 shares of company stock worth $70,074,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

