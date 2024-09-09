Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,709. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.