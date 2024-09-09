CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVI

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CVI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 211,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,165. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,567,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 153,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.