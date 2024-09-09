CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 9.9%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 307,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 953,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CureVac from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CureVac

CureVac Trading Up 6.6 %

Institutional Trading of CureVac

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,237,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CureVac by 99.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 232.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.