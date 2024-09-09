Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Cue Energy Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Cue Energy Resources alerts:

Cue Energy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cue Energy Resources Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum. It has petroleum assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.