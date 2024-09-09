CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $285.00

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $285.00, but opened at $299.00. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $307.74, with a volume of 164,967 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total value of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,342.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

