CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Susquehanna

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $410.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $246.39 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

