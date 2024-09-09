Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $129.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

