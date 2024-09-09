Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 76,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,951,000 after buying an additional 335,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 956,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 569,770 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 538,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,940. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.