Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 176,476 Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,476 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.44% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,440,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

