Cowen AND Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.78% of Aimei Health Technology worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 496,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 40,598 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,724,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFJK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 71,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Aimei Health Technology Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

