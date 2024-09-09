Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.28% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,907 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $19,467,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 79.4% during the first quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 881,976 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $779.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

