Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,127,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172,864 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Innoviz Technologies worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260,373 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.54. 607,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

