Cowen AND Company LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 5.61% of Global Lights Acquisition worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,024,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLAC remained flat at $10.42 on Monday. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

