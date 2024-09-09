Cowen AND Company LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 452,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. 62,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

