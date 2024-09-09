Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IROH. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $2,709,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $749,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of IROH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,965. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

