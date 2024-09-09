Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 224,014 Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 224,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 381,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 160,816 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 299,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 11,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMBU remained flat at $11.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. 64,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

