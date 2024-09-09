Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 74,855 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the quarter. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 5.82% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $59,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

