Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 68,502 Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.35% of ESH Acquisition worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kim LLC boosted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 300,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 530,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESH Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

