Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase

Couchbase Price Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $131,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.